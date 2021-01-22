Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: January book of the month, ‘The Four Agreements’

Life, as they say, is a journey, not a destination.

So each month, Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty will be featuring a book we’ve found helpful as we travel our own daily journeys — because, let’s be honest, isn’t home always better if the space is filled with people living life at its fullest?

We’re kicking off this effort with a true classic as our January selection: The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz.

This gem takes very little time to read or to listen to and the return on investment is significant. The Four Agreements draws on the ancient traditions of the Toltecs, an indigenous people from Mexico. The Four Agreements themselves and straightforward and easy to understand, but Ruiz’s explanation of the agreements and their significance adds wonderful depth. Here they are:

1) Be impeccable with your words.

2) Don’t take anything personally.

3) Don’t make assumptions.

4) Always do your best.

Can you imagine what life would look like if we all followed these simple agreements? No matter what stage of life you’re in, and no matter where you call home, these simple steps can provide richness to our days and help us all grow as people. Because, as the saying goes, “When you aren’t growing, you start dying.”

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we define home as much more than four walls and a roof. If you are looking for a happier home, start with checking out The Four Agreements.

