Johnson County to hold public info session on Phase 2 vaccine rollout

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Johnson County health officials say they are being inundated with questions about the county’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.

Even more, after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state is moving into Phase 2 of vaccinations. (Read here for more on what that could mean for Johnson County.)

To answer questions and attempt to allay any confusion, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will host a public information session Thursday night, live on its Facebook page.

If you’re interested in watching, here are the key details:

When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m. Where: The county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/jocogov

The county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/jocogov Who: County health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D.

Areola is expected to discuss details of how the county plans to distribute vaccines to complete Phase 1 and begin entering Phase 2 of the statewide vaccine rollout.

To stay informed on the latest about vaccine distribution, JCDHE also encourages residents to do the following: