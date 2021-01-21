Johnson County will begin Phase 2 vaccinations next week — what you need to know

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations in Johnson County will begin Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to county health officials.

In a virtual press conference on Facebook Thursday, county health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., said individuals in prioritized groups — including people 65 and older and health care workers in Phase 1 who are still unvaccinated — will be first in line.

The move comes after Kansas announced a statewide shift to Phase 2 Wednesday.

Areola and county epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh, who also participated in the press conference, continued to urge Johnson Countians to have patience because the number of doses arriving in the county from the state currently fall well short of demand.

“We have this light at the end of the tunnel, but it is just coming much slower than we had hoped for,” Holzschuh said.

You can watch the press conference at the county’s Facebook page, and it is also embedded below:

Tonight our staff provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan for Phase 2 in Johnson County, KS. Here is… Posted by Johnson County Department of Health and Environment on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Here are some key questions that were answered during the press conference:

Who gets priority in Phase 2?

The county has divided Phase 2 individuals into three tiers with Tier 1 getting priority. Tier 1 includes:

Unvaccinated individuals left over from Phase 1

People 65 and older

K-12 school staff, including teachers, bus drivers, custodial staff

Licensed child care workers

EMS and public safety workers, including police and firefighters

Grocery store workers

Employees at bars and restaurants

Workers at food processing plants

Who comes after that in Phase 2?

Tier 2 is made up of people in “congregate settings,” which include:

Homeless shelters

Emergency shelters for domestic violence

Correctional facilities

Residential treatment facilities

Adult and child protective services facilities

Home health aids and care givers

Tier 3 of Phase 2 includes:

Water and wastewater workers

Postal service workers

Department of Motor Vehicles workers

Retail, warehouse and sales outlet employees

Employees of companies that provide critical service materials like PPE

How long will I have to wait if I’m in Phase 2?

That’s not clear, but it still could be a while, even for Tier 1 individuals.

The county said at least 48,000 individuals filled out the survey last weekend after it opened on Friday.

For context, the state of Kansas says it expects to receive roughly 45,000 doses for the entire state in its next shipment from the federal government.

“Your ability to get vaccinated is dependent on the supply of vaccine,” Areola said Thursday.

Should I ask my doctor or primary care provider about getting vaccinated?

Areola said the largest health systems serving Johnson County — including AdventHealth, HCA, KU Med, Olathe Health and St. Luke’s — area already reaching out to patients who are 65 and older to alert them that it may soon be possible to get vaccinated.

These major hospital networks will be administering vaccines to patients as part of Phase 2, separate from doses administered by the county.

For seniors, especially, Areola suggested reaching out to your doctor or primary care provider if you have not already received communication from them to see what their plans are.

Can I go to a pharmacy, like CVS or Walgreens, and ask about getting vaccinated?

Those two major pharmacy chains are currently helping vaccinate residents and workers in long-term care facilities nationwide.

Once that is done, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are expected to begin vaccinating members of the general public, but it’s unclear exactly when that may happen.

Areola said if you walk into a CVS or Walgreens now and you’re not affiliated with a long-term care facility, you won’t get vaccinated.

Do I have to get vaccinated in Johnson County? Can I travel to another county or cross state lines to get vaccinated?

Vaccines are federally administered and Areola said there are “no rules” against going somewhere else to try to get vaccinated. Some Post readers, for instance, have asked if they could drive to rural Kansas where they may be less demand to see if they can get vaccinated there.

But Areola cautioned that supply-chain issues that have bedeviled Johnson County are occurring everywhere else, too, and all Kansas counties are trying to plan vaccinations for their populations, so such efforts may not yield success.

Areola suggested Johnson Countians’ best bet may be to remain patient and get vaccinated trough the county or hospital system here.

What if I live in Johnson County but work in another county? Can I still get vaccinated here?

Yes, anyone who lives or works in Johnson County qualifies to get vaccinated in Phase 2 in Johnson County. County health officials encourage you to fill out the online survey.

There are some potential complications. Say, for teachers who live in Johnson County but work in a district outside the county. Since districts and schools here are expected to coordinate with Children’s Mercy Hospital to vaccinate their employees, much of that communication will likely come through the districts to their teachers and staff members.

Teachers who teach outside Johnson County should check with their school or district to see how they plan to vaccinate their employees.

How can I get more information or stay up-to-date on the county’s vaccine rollout?

Johnson County encourages residents to do the following: