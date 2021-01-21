Briefly Noted: Shawnee’s upcoming State of the City address; Merriam mails survey to residents, businesses

Shawnee plans virtual State of the City address for Feb. 18

The city of Shawnee is planning a virtual State of the City address for Thursday, Feb. 18. Mayor Michelle Distler will give a speech online at 11:30 a.m. The theme this year is “We Rise Together.”

Registration is available through the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce. The virtual event will also be posted on the city’s website afterward, along with the text of the speech.

Merriam mails citizen survey to random residents, businesses

Some Merriam residents and businesses will be receiving a mailed citizen survey over the next week — if they haven’t already.

The city began sending surveys last week, and will use the responses to get feedback on sity programs and services. It will help city officials and councilmembers determine what to prioritize and how to spend taxpayer money.

ETC Institute, a government research firm, will analyze the data and send the city a final report in spring 2021. Not every household will get a survey, but be on the lookout for one in your mailbox.

Shawnee conveying property to Shawnee Pavilions for Prairie Lakes Apartments project

The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 11 unanimously approved a resolution to convey property to Shawnee Pavilions LLC for the Prairie Lakes Apartments project.

The city issued bonds for the project in 2002. The company notified Shawnee that the bonds are paid off. Shawnee Pavilions requested to exercise its option to purchase the project. More details are here.