Briefly Noted: 41 Action News sues Overland Park for records on Albers shooting; OP Councilmember Stacie Gram files to retain seat

41 Action News sues Overland Park for records on Albers shooting

Local TV station KSHB — 41 Action News — is suing the city of Overland Park as part of its request for the city to disclose the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team’s report regarding the officer shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in January 2018.

The city of Overland Park has denied the Albers family, 41 Action News and the public access to the report and other documents relating to the case. The FBI confirmed in September 2020 that it’s investigating the case for possible civil rights violations. [41 Action News sues Overland Park for records related to Albers shooting — KSHB]

Overland Park Councilmember Stacie Gram files to retain seat

Overland Park Councilmember Stacie Gram on Tuesday announced that she has filed for election to represent Ward 4 on the Overland Park City Council. Gram has held the seat since May 2020 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Gina Burke.

“In challenging times, it is more important than ever to continue essential city services, support local businesses and ensure safety and stability,” Gram said. “At the same time, we must move the city toward its vision for the future. As a life-long resident of Overland Park, I am committed to ensuring a vital community for all of us.”

As an elected representative, Gram said she will support the following initiatives:

Protecting law enforcement and citizens through additional mental health resources and continued crisis intervention training

Attracting businesses that will create new jobs in the city

Supporting innovative development that allows residents to live, work and play in the city

Developing varied and affordable housing

Creating a welcoming community that is continually recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live”

Pastimes Farm and Bakery to call Prairie Village home beginning Jan. 23

Pastimes Farms and Bakery, based in Lincoln, Mo., will set up its food trailer in the Global Montessori Academy Parking lot on Saturdays from Jan. 23 to July 24.

The six-month special use permit will allow the farm and bakery’s customers to pick up pre-ordered food at 7457 Cherokee Drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Eggs, meat, butter, cheese and more will be available for pick-up. Orders can be made online here.

Fairway hosts winter art contest through March 1

Fairway residents can participate in a winter art contest through March 1, with a focus on what they love about the city’s winter season.

To participate, residents can pick up one 18 inches by 24 inches canvas for a $10 refundable cash deposit. Artwork can be accompanied by a 200 words or less description, and any art medium is allowed (though it must fit within the confines of the canvas).

Artwork must be returned to city hall by March 1, and winners will be announced March 8.