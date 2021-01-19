Prairie Village cybersecurity firm offers job skills training to those hurt financially by COVID-19

Prairie Village-based cybersecurity firm SOFTwarfare has launched a new educational and career services program aimed, in part, at giving people new tech-based job skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, dubbed SOFTwarfare University, is intended to help local residents prepare for successful careers in cybersecurity and also aid those who are unemployed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Created in partnership with the state of Kansas, SOFTwarfare University is a cybersecurity institute and career services program that provides technical certifications in project management and cybersecurity. The program also helps with job placement at the end of the program.

“This program demonstrates how the public and private sector can work together to deliver an essential service for Kansas employers, the cybersecurity industry, and most importantly, those in our communities who are out of work due to COVID-19,” said Alan Cobb, president and chief executive officer of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. “Anytime we have a progressive technology company looking to help create jobs and add uplift to our business community, we take that as a very good sign.”

Noting the rise of cybersecurity threats, officials with SOFTwarfare recognize the demand for cybersecurity remains high despite the economic turmoil created by the pandemic, according to a company press release.

The educational program is intended for candidates who are either new to the cybersecurity industry or have some experience and are looking to expand their knowledge and gain technical certifications.

The program is part of the Kansas’ IT, Cybersecurity, and IT Project Management Certification Grant, part of federal coronavirus relief funding known as the CARES Act released to states last year.

SOFTwarfare University’s introductory course provides accessible technical training and certifications for the following:

cybersecurity

IT project management

network operations

ethical hacking

Details and registration for the program are available here.