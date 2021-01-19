I-35 rollover crash in Overland Park leaves one person dead, another seriously injured

A rollover crash along I-35 in Overland Park Saturday left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Overland Park Police say they were called to the scene in the northbound lanes of I-35 at I-635 at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Witnesses stated the vehicle swerved off the roadway striking the guardrail and flipping before coming to rest,” Officer John Lacy said in a news release Tuesday. “The driver and passenger were ejected.”

Lacy said the driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries; the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Ronald J. Smith of Sugar Creek, Mo.

Two lanes of northbound I-35 were closed all of Saturday afternoon as officers investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened by 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Mission Police Department assisted with traffic control on the highway. One officer from the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit assisted with the crash investigation.