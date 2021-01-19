I-35 rollover crash in Overland Park leaves one person dead, another seriously injured

A rollover crash along I-35 in Overland Park Saturday left one person dead and another seriously injured.
Overland Park Police say they were called to the scene in the northbound lanes of I-35 at I-635 at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Witnesses stated the vehicle swerved off the roadway striking the guardrail and flipping before coming to rest,” Officer John Lacy said in a news release Tuesday. “The driver and passenger were ejected.”
Lacy said the driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries; the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the deceased as Ronald J. Smith of Sugar Creek, Mo.
Two lanes of northbound I-35 were closed all of Saturday afternoon as officers investigated the crash.
All lanes reopened by 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and Mission Police Department assisted with traffic control on the highway. One officer from the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit assisted with the crash investigation.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.