Fairway to launch new city website

The city of Fairway is on track to launch its new website, as soon as February 2021.

Why it matters: The city’s new website will “be much more functional from both a user and staff perspective” compared to Fairway’s current website, according to city documents.

Background: Fairway began working on the issue in 2019, and while it was included in the 2020 budget, it was put on the backburner due to COVID-19. The city is spending $7,250 — compared to the second-lowest bid of nearly $30,000 — to GovOffice for design work.

The city council unanimously approved the item in October 2020, with an April 2021 deadline.

Key quote: “This capital improvement item was budgeted to happen in 2020, however, due to COVID-19, most of the city’s projects were delayed until 2021 as a result of revenue uncertainties,” Mayor Melanie Hepperly said in the January Fairway newsletter.

How it will look: The new website represents a major improvement from the existing site, which made it very difficult for people to find what they were looking for. Here’s a look at the existing site:

And here’s a look at the updated design: