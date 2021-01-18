Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover a career in HVAC

At Johnson County Community College, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program involves online lectures and hands-on experiences that prepare students for a fulfilling career. We’re proud to offer the only HVAC program in Kansas to be accredited by the Partnership for Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Accreditation (PAHRA).

What Will Students Learn?

Our HVAC program arms students with the basic job skills needed to service and maintain residential heating and air conditioning equipment. Throughout the program coursework, students will learn about:

Electrical systems

HVAC installation and start-up procedures

Industrial safety and OSHA regulations

Plumbing fundamentals

Refrigerant management

Cooling systems

Customer service skills

JCCC offers two paths for studying HVAC:

Associate of Applied Science in HVAC Technology: An associate degree requires 61 hours of HVAC courses as well as electives, composition and business mathematics. This two-year program prepares students for a rewarding career as an HVAC technician.

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Technology Certificate: In this one-year certificate program, students study basic HVAC principles and gain real-world experience. After completing 32-34 program hours, students will be prepared to take a certification exam.

“HVAC Associate Professor Howard Hendren introduced me to the Lennox representatives, who handed me a business card. I followed up and after I completed my certificate, I was hired by Lennox as an entry-level commercial technician. Because of JCCC, I was able to prove to my employer I knew the basics, which is exactly what they were looking for,” said Philip J., HVAC student.

Student Success in HVAC and Beyond

JCCC students are encouraged to explore other skilled trade courses beyond HVAC in our state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center. Dual certification in Plumbing or Electrical Technology will stand out to HVAC companies looking to hire a well-rounded employee.

“Most HVAC companies do HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. A student with at least two of these skills is going to be more marketable,” said Richard Fort, Dean, Industrial Technology.

Internships offer real-world opportunities to apply skills learned in the classroom and Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Technology programs are no exception. These internships ensure students are up to date on the latest technologies and green initiatives. Additionally, these unique learning experiences foster connections that could lead to future employment.

Networking and post-graduation resources are also key to student success. JCCC students can network with industry professionals from our Electrical Technology and Plumbing Advisory Boards, and the HVAC program offers students a discounted membership to the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES). This resource provides valuable training and access to reference materials.

“Whether someone decides to further their skills by completing an industry certificate or is looking to enter the field with an associate degree, our programs prepare students for the next chapter of their lives and ensures they’re career ready,” said Fort.

Take the Next Step!

Admission into the HVAC program at JCCC requires approval from the department. We recommend reaching out to an Industrial Technology Counselor for additional information to start the process.