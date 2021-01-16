Your Community: Fresh new reads for 2021

Every new year, there are resolutions, promises and excitement for a fresh start. It can be anything from managing your money to trying new delicious recipes, or dreaming about your next family vacation to exploring to the possibility of alien life in our solar system. Happily, Johnson County Library has some fresh 2021 non-fiction titles that can help you start the year strong. Enjoy some great new reads and be one of the first to explore the pages of these new releases.

For those who have a serious case of wanderlust, check out “We Came, We Saw, We Left” to find out what happens when a family quits their life for a year to travel the world on a modest budget.

If this is the year that you’ve promised yourself to get a better handle on your finances, then you’ll like, “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” with insights into why you make the same money mistakes and how to make lasting progress.

Maybe you’ve got too much on your plate to make any big resolutions and just want some simple and easy ways to improve your life. “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” might be just the ticket with hundreds of clever tips, solutions, and easy ways to elevate every day.

You’ve told yourself that you’ll start cooking—or at least cooking more often—but it still feels like a hassle and you keep putting it off. “Hungry Girl Fast & Easy” might be all the motivation you need with quick and simple meal and snack recipes made with everyday ingredients, each ready in 30 minutes or less.

These are just a few examples of the hundreds of new non-fiction titles available and coming soon to Johnson County Library. For a current list of all the new titles, both available and on order, visit the Library Catalog. This list is a great way to see what’s coming and is updated frequently.

Don’t delay, secure your place in line today by putting your picks on hold. Get started by viewing the What’s New in Non-Fiction: January 2021 staff recommendations list. This is just one of the many perks of your Johnson County Library card.

