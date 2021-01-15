SMSD News: Frequently asked questions about the bond

Ballots have arrived in mailboxes, and our Shawnee Mission community is making an important decision about the future of this district. Click here to see a video about the decision placed before Shawnee Mission School District voters.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the 2021 Bond:

How much will this actually cost me as a resident?

Should this bond proposal pass, it would result in about an $8 annual increase for every $100,000 of home value.

Shawnee Mission has a large district, spanning 14 cities in Johnson County, with more than $750 million in identified facilities needs. This proposal puts the Shawnee Mission School District on a course to address these needs over the long term. Shawnee Mission currently has the lowest mill levy of all school districts in Johnson County, and based on estimates through 2032-2033, would continue to have a comparatively low rate. An overview can be found here.

What is proposed in this bond?

This $264 million bond package includes a series of facilities improvements across the district, including five elementary school rebuilds.

It will also directly impact the classroom to support educators and students. The bond would provide a way to hire additional secondary teachers to better support students in their learning. Click here to see more details about facilities improvements proposed.

Click here for more information about the proposal to hire additional secondary teachers.

How did the district develop the proposal?

Everything in this bond was proposed in partnership with our community—through a professional school building assessment and evaluation, the development of the strategic plan, facilities forums that gathered community input, oversight of a finance and facilities committee, and survey data from across our community.

Click here for more information about how the proposal was developed.

Throughout studying, planning, and now voting, Shawnee Mission’s goal has been that we will be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators, who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their full potential.

Ballots are due to the Johnson County Election Office or an official ballot drop box by noon on January 26, 2021. Click here for helpful voting information.