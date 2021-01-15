Shawnee OKs $7M in bonds for downtown mixed-use project set to break ground soon

Blume Shawnee, a new mixed-use townhome project with residential, retail and office uses in downtown Shawnee, is gearing up to break ground.

Meanwhile, the Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to issue up to $7 million in industrial revenue bonds to finance construction costs for the project. Box Real Estate Development, a company based in Lee’s Summit, Mo., is spearheading the project as well as renovations on the old Hartman Hardware building nearby.

Located on about 2 acres in the 6100 block of Nieman Road, on the southeast corner of Roger and Nieman, the Blume Shawnee project will include the following:

2 structures with seven two-story residential loft units

10 single-story residential flat units

12 ground level commercial retail/office units

The development will also feature the following utilities and amenities:

surface parking

private garage parking

bicycle racks

dog skills park

raised garden beds and community garden plots

courtyard with permeable pavers

small plaza with a permanent pedestal for rotating public art exhibits

The industrial revenue bonds are intended to help cover the costs of construction materials, fixtures, equipment and furnishings for the project. The resolution terminates if Box Real Estate fails to issue the bonds by Jan. 11, 2022.