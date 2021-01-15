Briefly Noted: Olathe to host 21st annual MLK, Jr. celebration Jan. 17; Prairie Village Arts Council to host Mr. Stinky Feet concert Jan. 18

Olathe to host 21st annual MLK, Jr. celebration Jan. 17

The city of Olathe is hosting its 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 17.

Residents and the public are invited to join Olathe’s Human Relations Commission to celebrate King’s legacy at 12 p.m. Olathe students who submitted essays, artwork and other items will be recognized during the event. There will also be musical performances.

It will be held virtually due to COVID-19, and can be streamed online here.

Prairie Village Arts Council to host Mr. Stinky Feet concert Jan. 18

The Prairie Village Arts Council will stream a live children’s concert featuring Mission’s Mr. Stinky Feet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Mr. Stinky Feet performs at the annual VillageFest event, and the intent is to bring musical art into residences while children will be off of school for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This gets at the art council’s goal “to first a love for musical arts at an early age,” according to the city website.

The concert can be streamed online here.

Lenexa shares tree-trimming tips

The city of Lenexa shared some tips on how to trim and prune trees during the late winter.

Trees on Lenexa residents’ property that are located in the public right of way (about 12–15 feet from the back of the curb) are the property owners’ responsibility to maintain. However, the city has the right to trim or remove right-of-way trees for safety reasons. City staff noted that these are typically addressed during winter months.

More tips and information can be found here.