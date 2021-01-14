The Upper Crust Pie Bakery in downtown OP named best pie shop in Kansas

The Upper Crust Pie Bakery in downtown Overland Park was recently named the best pie shop in Kansas.

Yelp curated the list of best pie shops in every state, and USA Today published the list last month. Yelp gave The Upper Crust Pie Bakery a rating of 4.5 and highlighted the shop’s peach raspberry pie.

Owned and operated by sister team Elaine VanBuskirk and Jan Knobel, the pie shop and bakery is celebrating its 10th year this fall in downtown Overland Park.

“We were delighted, of course, shocked and delighted,” Knobel said. “We actually found out from a customer of ours. We weren’t notified by anyone, so when this customer — this was right before Christmas — came in and said congratulations on the USA Today Best Pie, we were like what?

“It was really cool to hear that come from a customer, but like I said, we just were like, oh that’s great!”

‘Not a bad pie in the bunch’

Located at 7943 Santa Fe Drive, the pie shop features a wide-ranging menu of high-end pies and smaller “cutie pies” as well as quiche, cookies and products from Home-Slice, the shop’s home and supply store. The bakery also has 3rd Friday Pie Flights, featuring some flavors that are off menu.

Knobel said favorite type of pie keeps changing with the seasons (last fall it was pumpkin, of course). But she said cream-based pies are notably popular right now.

“This is the truth: We don’t make anything I don’t like,” Knobel said. “There are some pie flavors that I don’t care for, and therefore, we will never make them, because I want to genuinely tell people that I love everything we make. Like I said, there’s not a bad pie in the bunch.”