Jos. A. Bank at Village Shops closes following parent company’s bankruptcy

Jos. A. Bank at the Village Shops, 3925 W. 69th Terrace, is permanently closed.

The local closure comes after the owner of Tailored Brands, Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse, filed for bankruptcy in early August 2020. Hundreds of stores were closed as a result of the bankruptcy, which Business Insider reports was brought on by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Pitsenberger, vice president of property management for Village Shops landlord First Washington Realty, confirmed the Prairie Village location was closed as a result of the parent company’s bankruptcy.

The men’s retailer company announced it was headed to the Village Shops in August 2011, about seven months after the locally owned furniture and decorations store Curious Sofa closed. By December 2011, Jos. A. Bank was up and running.