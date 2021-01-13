Briefly Noted: JCPRD offering nature program for kids this spring; Merriam’s virtual public meeting for 2040 comprehensive plan

JCPRD offering nature program for kids this spring

During days kids are scheduled to be out of school between now and April, children ages 6 to 12 can see animals, hear stories, hike, play in the forest, and enjoy other activities during a program at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Ernie Miller Nature Center in Olathe.

The Out of School Days program takes place at the nature center, at 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. Programming runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are the February dates for the Out of School Days program:

Friday, Feb. 5

Thursday, Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 12

Thursday, Feb. 25

Friday, Feb. 26

Other upcoming Out of School Days at Ernie Miller are scheduled for March 22, March 29, April 16 and April 30. Details and registration can be found here.

Merriam to host virtual public meeting for 2040 comprehensive plan

The city is Merriam is hosting a virtual public meeting for its 2040 comprehensive plan at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Residents and the public are invited to weigh in on the comprehensive plan, of which documents will be available to view during the meeting. Those interested in the meeting can join via Zoom at this link. More information can be found online here.

Shawnee implementing permanent changes to Tidy Town bulky item pickup program

The city of Shawnee is implementing permanent changes to the Tidy Town bulky item pickup program. Effective this month, residents will now be able to schedule a bulky item pickup for their household directly with their trash hauler.

All of the guidelines from past Tidy Town events still apply, including what will and will not be accepted for curbside pickup. Those guidelines and other information are available here.