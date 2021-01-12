Here’s which Merriam streets, sidewalks could be updated in 2021

The Merriam City Council Monday evening heard an update on the city’s 2021 mill and overlay and sidewalk maintenance programs.

Why it matters: Residents on several Merriam streets can expect to see improvements to street pavement or sidewalks in 2021. Merriam is working with Affinis Corp., a civil engineering firm, on a $2 million bid package that includes improvements to E. Frontage Road along with other street and sidewalk programs.

The following streets and sidewalks have been identified for potential repairs:

Pavement repairs (mill and overlay program)

Goodman Street, from north city limits to Johnson Drive

55th Terrace, from Goodman Street to Lowell Street

55th Street, from Antioch Road to Hadley Street

51st Terrace and 51st Place, both west of Knox

Perry Lane, south of 51st Street

Craig Street, from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 61st Street

Sidewalk maintenance

60th Street, from Mastin Street to Campbell Street

60th Terrace, from Mastin Street to 60th Street

61st Street, from Mastin Street to Campbell Park

Knox Street, from Johnson Drive to 61st Street

What’s next: City staff will continue working with Affinis to finalize a bid package for the three projects. Once a package is finalized, it will come before the city council for formal approval.