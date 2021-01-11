Updates from Johnson County Community College: Introducing our new Digital Artists-in-Residence – Opus 76 Quartet!

The Midwest Trust Center Series at JCCC is excited to announce the first-ever Digital Artists-in-Residence partnership with local favorite, Opus 76 Quartet for the 2020-2021 season. Known for their entertaining and energetic interpretations of the classics, this group of renowned musicians have been dubbed “Kansas City’s gem of a quartet” by The Kansas City Star.

Emily Behrmann, General Manager of Performing Arts, says, “Opus 76 Quartet has gained quite a following in Kansas City in a short period of two or three years. They’ve also been continuing to produce their own well-received concerts throughout the pandemic.”

“We had planned to feature them as part of our series in September 2020, but in the end, the concert was recorded and broadcasted. If we can’t invite the community into our theatres, we’ll bring the performances to them! We may be the first venue in Kansas City to engage Digital Artists-in-Residence!” she said.

Spend an Evening with Opus 76 Quartet

The Midwest Trust Center Series and Opus 76 Quartet will present a new virtual chamber music series called Eat, Drink, Play! These hour-long “night in” concerts will feature lively performances, including cameos from beloved KC chefs offering unique wine pairings to accompany the program. Concert portions are filmed on campus in JCCC’s Yardley Hall.

Keith Stanfield, founder of Opus 76 Quartet, stated, “With this exciting new partnership, we hope to truly change the culture around classical music in Kansas City – concert by concert, event by event and action by action. We can’t wait to get started and share these experiences with you.”

Get Ready to Eat, Drink, Play!

Eat, Drink and Play! Family Fun will be available on demand Jan. 21 – Feb. 3 and offers entertainment for the whole family! The performance features “The Goldilocks Quartet” by Leia Barrett, a charming re-telling of the classic tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. This musical twist introduces children to the string family of instruments.

Mark your calendars for additional Eat, Drink, Play! performances this season:

February 11 – 25: A Viennese Valentine String Quintet in C major D.956 – Schubert

April 1 – 15: New Beginnings “The Seven Last Words of Christ” op.51 – Haydn (brief excerpts) String Quartet no.12, op.96 “The American” – Dvorák (youth members of the Sunrise program will perform the 2nd movement) String Quartet No.3 in D Major, op.44, no.1 – Mendelssohn

June 17 – July 1: V is for Victory Piano Quintet in F minor, op.34 – Brahms



Tickets are $15 per household. A link will be sent to ticket buyers within 24 hours of the premiere date. Each concert will then be available on-demand for two weeks following the premiere. View the details and purchase tickets today!