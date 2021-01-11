Ask us your questions about this month’s SMSD bond issue election

Voters in the Shawnee Mission School District began receiving mail-in ballots last week for the district’s latest bond initiative.

The district is asking patrons to approve a slight property tax increase in order to issue $264 million in bonds that would fund a slate of major renovation projects, including the rebuilding of five elementary schools.

Read a complete list of proposed projects and maintenance improvements here.

District leaders also say the bond issue could help alleviate concerns about teacher workload.

If the bonds are approved, district leaders hope to reallocate money in the district’s operating budget for other expenses to allow for the hiring of dozens of additional secondary teachers. That’s seen as key to lessening the current number of daily periods taught by middle and high school teachers.

We want your questions about the bond issue

To inform voters in our area, the Post is hosting a question-and-answer session with SMSD Superintendent Mike Fulton and a teacher. Here are the details:

Where: Live on the Post’s Facebook page.

Live on the Post’s Facebook page. When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6-6:30 p.m. Who: Post editor Kyle Palmer (host); Superintendent Mike Fulton; Jill Johnson, math teacher, SM North

The Post is taking your questions about this bond issue and will ask as many as possible during Tuesday’s Q-and-A.

You can ask questions by posting them on the event’s Facebook page or by emailing us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.