Your Community: Biographies of the world’s most influential people

There are some fascinating people to learn about, both past and present. Let’s take the Cherokee scholar Sequoyah, for example. He is the only known Native American to have formulated an alphabet for his tribe, enabling thousands of Cherokee to become literate. Another example is Alice Coachman. As a high jump athlete, she became the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal for the US in 1948. And speaking of athletes, you may have heard of Patrick Mahomes. After KC fans waited 50 years, he’s the quarterback that led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl championship, then signed the largest US sports contract in history. These are a few examples of the over 5,000 amazing people you can find biographies of using Gale in Context: Biography, all available with your Johnson County Library card.

Gale in Context: Biography can help you find biographies of individuals in a wide range of subjects including business, politics, government, history, science, sports, the arts and entertainment. Whether you’re doing a report, curious or just plain obsessed, you’ll find international figures from all time periods and the most searched and studied people. It’s easy to browse by occupation, role, or historical period. You can also search based on name, occupation, nationality, ethnicity, birth/death dates and places, or gender, as well as by keyword and full text.

Once you’ve found whom you’re looking for, you’ll find available content gathered in one place. Content includes magazine articles, video footage, radio broadcasts, photographs and more to provide contextual information on the world’s most influential people. Content is continuously updated so you have access to the latest information.

Gale in Context: Biography is great for those who want to learn more about the world’s most influential people. Access to all of this is available with your Johnson County Library card. Visit the Gale in Context: Biography page on jocolibrary.org to get started today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom