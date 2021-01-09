‘Large quantity’ of stolen goods found during search at Shawnee home

Police from at least three different local police departments searched a property in western Shawnee after serving a warrant there Saturday morning.

Neighbors say they first noticed police on the property at 20500 West 47th Street before 9 a.m.

Officers from the Shawnee, Lenexa and Bonner Springs police departments could all be seen on the property.

“We served a search warrant this morning related to a large quantity of stolen property at that location,” Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of the Lenexa Police Department said in an emailed response to questions.

Johnson County property records show the property, which includes a house and a large barn on seven-and-a-half acres of land, is appraised at $538,000.

Officers could be seen using a utility vehicle and a pickup truck to remove several trailers from the barn.

One of the trailers was loaded with boxes of Stihl brand tools. Officers also removed at least two UTVs (or utility terrain vehicles), a mini excavator and a mini track loader from the barn.

Investigation is ongoing

The Shawnee Fire Department responded to assist officers inside the home starting at about 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen carrying in a rescue saw and various hand tools. They remained on the scene with the police for about 90 minutes.

Officer Chavez with Lenexa PD said this is part of an ongoing investigation with the Shawnee Police Department.

Police have not confirmed any arrests. However, booking logs show Shawnee officers arrested a 50-year-old Shawnee man and a 23-year-old Kansas City, Kan., woman early Saturday afternoon. The man, whose neighbors confirmed they have seen him at the western Shawnee property, was arrested at a home near 61st Terrace and Bradshaw Street in Shawnee.

The female is being held on a charge of felony theft of less than $25,000. The man, who has an extensive criminal history in Johnson County, is being held on a probation violation with a $40,000 bond.

The booking log also shows a 29-year-old Wichita man was arrested at the same time as the female. He is also being held on a charge of felony theft of less than $25,000.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with this report for updates.