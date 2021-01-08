Three fires in one week at same Shawnee home under investigation

For the third time in roughly 36 hours, Shawnee firefighters are investigating a fire at the same address, 11909 West 60th Place.

Firefighters responded to fire calls at the same address Wednesday afternoon, late Wednesday night and early Friday morning.

In the latest call, firefighters were alerted to the blaze by a newspaper carrier working in the neighborhood about 4:20 a.m. Friday.

First fire units on the scene reported heavy fire from the roof of the home, just west of Quivira Road.

Causes of fires under investigation

Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says the home has seen several additions, and no one was living in the house after the two earlier fires.

Firefighters were first called to the house around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a neighbor reported a fire near the electrical meter on the rear of the house. Deputy Chief Sands says that fire was believed to have been an issue with the new electrical meter, which had recently been installed on the home.

The same firefighters were called back to the address at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Again, a neighbor reported seeing fire from the rear of the house.

Deputy Chief Sands says investigators were still working to determine the cause of the second fire.

“All of the utilities are off, and no one is living in the house currently,” Deputy Chief Sands said this morning. “I expect we will be out here most of the day to sift through everything.”

Recorded radio traffic from Shawnee Police indicates the homeowner and his pets have been staying with family since Wednesday’s fires.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 have also responded to all three fires.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Check back with this report for updates.