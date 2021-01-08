SMSD News: Attention SMSD voters – ballots arriving in mailboxes

Ballots will arrive in the mailboxes of Shawnee Mission voters any day now.

Residents will be considering a $264 million bond proposal for the Shawnee Mission School District. This proposal includes significant facilities improvements which will touch every building and provides a way for the district to hire additional secondary teachers to better support student learning. It would result in an $8 annual tax increase for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Click here to see a video with important information about the mail-only election.

The bond proposal was developed through a multi-year process, engaging numerous experts and stakeholders across the district.

The goal set by this community is that Shawnee Mission will continue to be ranked among the finest districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their personal best.

All ballots must be received by the Johnson County Election office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS, 66061 by noon on January 26, 2021.

Official dropboxes will also be open for drop-off at the following locations until noon on January 26:

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave.

Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Drive

Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th Street

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Rd.

Steps to Vote:

Once voters receive their ballot there are several easy steps:

Read and fill out your ballot carefully Fold your ballot and place it in the provided postage-paid return envelope (no stamp is needed) Sign and seal your envelope Return your ballot as soon as possible

For more information on the bond proposal, visit https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021.