Shawnee Mission Faces: Hon. Jennifer Ashford, district magistrate judge with office in new Johnson County Courthouse

As a district magistrate judge for the 10th Judicial District of Kansas, Hon. Jenifer Ashford oversees cases for juvenile offenders and the child in need of care docket (particularly for truancy from school).

Ashford and her fellow judges have just moved into the new $193 million Johnson County Courthouse. It took months to pack, label crates and move everything over to everyone’s new offices. For her part, she’s settling into the new spaces. Her old office was above a garage door that shook her chambers when it opened and closed, and brown water came out of her sinks.

She sees her work over the past four years as problem solving. Through that work, she’s seen that if youth feel like they’re part of the solution, then they’ll be more likely to follow through.

A graduate of Kansas State University’s criminal justice program, Ashford earned her law degree at the University of Kansas. She has worked for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the City of St. Louis Prosecutor’s Office, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the city of Shawnee’s municipal court.

Ashford is also a candidate for district court judge; that process involves interviews with Gov. Laura Kelly and her staff over the next couple of weeks to fill the vacancy.

She lives with her husband of 19 years, Bart Ashford, their two sons and two dogs, Bo and Stella, and an axolotl (walking fish/salamander). In her spare time, she enjoys traveling (pre-COVID) and reading a little bit of everything. Right now, she’s reading “The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi.

There’s a lot of negatives, obviously, coming out of COVID, not being able to see friends and family. We haven’t been able to have jury trials since last February, first part of March. So those are all very concerning. But a positive that came of it, in my eyes, is that it kind of pushed us to step outside of our comfort zone.

We started doing a lot more video hearings, and we’re able to do first appearances and guilty pleas and sentencing and probation violations, and even some bench trials. I’ve done one bench trial by video.

We talk a lot about access to justice and making it easier for people to have their day in court and get their resolution that they’re looking for. And even though we’re in this big, beautiful, new courthouse, it doesn’t have to be a courthouse where you have to go to get your justice.

We’re finding out that you can log in and have a video conference, and you aren’t having to take off time from work, you aren’t having to worry about transportation, you’re not having to worry about missing school, you’re not having to worry about parking and coming through security, and the anxiety of coming down here to the courthouse.

So to me, that’s been a big positive coming out of COVID, and I hope that we can continue to offer that service to the people who are coming down here and wanting to get a good resolution on their cases.

Two examples, I can think of. One is a person who, if they’re missing court, they could have a warrant be issued for their arrest, even if it’s a juvenile. And transportation is a big issue in Johnson County. We don’t have great public transportation. If you don’t have a reliable car, then it’s very difficult to get out here to Olathe. If you’re having to miss work a bunch for a court case, you’re losing your income, you may lose your job, which then makes it so you can’t afford your transportation.

And if you think about in western Kansas, where you’re not talking about 5 miles or 8 miles to the courthouse; it could be 30 minutes or an hour. You’re looking at a situation where having that option to video conference in is huge. And a lot of the CARES funds that the Supreme Court of Kansas has received that they have then distributed to our district courts have been used to allow us to set up more of the video conferencing and to give more accessibility to our citizens.

My second example are those folks who maybe are not from this area, being able to resolve their cases without a huge financial hardship. Earlier this week I did a sentencing for a youth who had relocated to Michigan. I’ve had youth that are from Columbia, Missouri, that we have been able to resolve their cases, which it would have been an incredible hardship for those two individuals and their families to have to come all the way back to Johnson County to resolve their case. And if they don’t, then their cases go into warrant status, and they have that hanging over their head instead of being able to resolve it.

So all of those factors, I think, are eliminated when you’re looking at a video hearing setting because they’re able to log in from wherever they are, and we’re able to handle the cases remotely for them. For me, I think that’s been a big deal here.

Right now, we’re looking at April — fingers crossed — to resume jury trials, and we’re hoping that we’re able to do some in-person hearings prior to that to start easing it in and just seeing how things work.

I think it’s so important for people to get involved and get out there. So for me, a judge is more than just a person who puts on a robe and takes the bench and rules on cases.

I think I have an obligation to my community, so I try to be very active with our bar association, I’m involved with my church and scouting. I’m very involved with our Disproportionate Minority Contact Committee, which is looking at how youth of color are impacted more frequently in the justice system than their white counterparts.

I would just encourage people, when you’re thinking about the new year and what you want to do, find your passion. Find your cause, and get involved and volunteer and go to meetings and make a difference in your community.

I know COVID makes it different, but it doesn’t make it impossible. I would encourage people to seek change and make sure they’re following through with it.