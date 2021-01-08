Lenexa library temporarily closed after potential COVID-19 exposure

A potential COVID-19 exposure has prompted Johnson County’s Lenexa City Center Branch to temporarily close. The library, located at 8778 Penrose Lane, will remain closed until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The drive-thru window, material returns, and the holds pick-up lobby will remain closed during this time. The branch will be cleaned and sanitized and staff who were potentially exposed have been notified and are in quarantine.

“Library staff is working with the health department to determine any additional necessary steps and will continue all health and safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing, to minimize risk of exposure,” a press release from the branch said.

To see information on Johnson County’s 13 other branches that are open click here.