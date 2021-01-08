KC Restaurant Week starts Friday with nearly 50 Johnson County eateries participating

It’s been a tough year for restaurants across the metro since the last KC Restaurant Week.

The dining industry has been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers of this year’s event says it’s a chance for diners to not only enjoy the metro’s diverse culinary offerings at an affordable price, but also support local restaurants and bars in a time of need.

And as in years past, Johnson Countians will have plenty of options to choose from in their neck of the woods.

Here is some key information on KC Restaurant Week 2021:

The dates

KC Restaurant Week 2021 will run from Friday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 17, with menu options for breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.

Price points

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe, multi-course menus (enough for at least two people) in one of three pricing tiers: $15, $35 and $45.

Typically, breakfast and lunch offerings are tabbed at $15, and dinner options are priced at $35 or $45

Dine-in, carryout and delivery options

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KC Restaurant Week organizers are emphasizing carryout and delivery options more than in years past.

Dining options will vary by restaurant, but you can check out a searchable list of participating restaurants to see what your choices are.

Where the money goes

10% of KC Restaurant Week sales will go to a local charity and two other organizations.

This year’s charity is The Don Bosco Centers in Kansas City, Mo., which offers a wide range of services, including adult education and English as a Second Language classes.

Nonprofits Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation will also receive some of this year’s proceeds.

Participating Johnson County restaurants

Prices listed: $15 is typically for breakfast or lunch menus, while $35 and $45 are typically for dinner menus.

Dine-in, carryout and delivery options are available at each restaurant unless otherwise noted.