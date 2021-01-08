Johnson County’s new $193 million courthouse opened this week — here’s a look inside

The Kansas 10th Judicial District has just opened the newly built Johnson County Courthouse. Court justices and staff moved in over the past few months and are still unpacking boxes in some offices and courtrooms.

The new $193 million courthouse opened Monday, Jan. 4, and is the fourth to serve the Johnson County judicial system. Meanwhile, the previous courthouse next door permanently closed its doors on New Year’s Eve (here are some pictures of the historical building).

Hearings are still being largely conducted virtually, as no courtrooms or court offices will be open to the public while health and safety concerns of the global COVID-19 pandemic remain.

Johnson County had a virtual celebration of the new courthouse on Thursday morning — check out the live-streamed video here:

Here are notable some features of the new building:

Curving Kansas-based limestone ribbon wall

Open lobby featuring the Goddess of Justice statue

28 courtrooms for criminal, civil, juvenile, child in need of care, family, probate, traffic, and small claims courts; as well as hearing rooms

Third floor for Johnson County District Attorney’s office

Jury Assembly and related areas

Technology and flexibility for each courtroom to adapt as needs arise

Separate circulation areas for court staff as well as sheriff and security areas for detainees

“Open Prairie” artwork (details here)

And here are some pictures of the inside of the new courthouse, taken on The Shawnee Mission Post’s tour of the building: