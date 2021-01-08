Briefly Noted: Meritex project taking longer than planned; Fairway annual tree trimming to begin Monday, Jan. 11

Meritex above-ground project taking longer than planned

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to amend the city’s development agreement with the developer of Meritex’s above-ground project in the mining district. The new anticipated completion timeline is early spring 2021, and the amended development agreement extends the time frame to July 1, 2021.

Located on 18 acres on the northwest corner of 99th and Britton streets, Project Plan 4 includes construction of two 120,000-square-foot industrial/flex buildings and related infrastructure.

The developer, Meritex Lenexa Development I, had planned for a substantial completion by the end of 2020, but “utility construction delays and the need to replace steel structural components damaged during construction” slowed down the project, according to city documents.

Project Plan 4 has private reimbursable tax increment financing expenses of roughly $4.2 million, and city staff estimate the project will generate a little more than $9 million over the 20-year TIF term.

Fairway annual tree trimming to begin Monday, Jan. 11

The city of Fairway’s annual trimming for one-third of its right-of-way trees is set to begin Monday, Jan. 11.

Trimming will take between two and four weeks to complete, depending on the weather. The city asks that residents avoid parking on the street near right-of-way trees during daylight hours as the contractor needs unobstructed access.

Specific dates and times for each street’s trimming is unknown, but a map of general areas can be found online here.

Shawnee shares more snow removal reminders

The city of Shawnee has shared some additional snow removal reminders for the winter season.

Here are some tips for Shawnee residents and business owners: