Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The importance of home under our ‘new normal’

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us started our mornings with some version of a routine.

Maybe you woke up and headed down to fix breakfast for your kids in the kitchen, headed back up to the bedroom to get dressed for work, and then hustled to get everyone out the front door on time. And then, at the end of the day, we all returned — from work and school and errands and exercise — to spend time together under one roof with our partners, spouses, children and pets. The home was a place of consistency, where we shared quality time with the ones we love and could process the things that happened outside — be they good, bad or indifferent.

Since March 20, 2020, though, that daily routine no longer looks or feels the same. Some of us have had the worst year of our lives, and some of us have had the best. Others fall somewhere in between. But all of us have a “new normal.” And “home” has taken on a whole new meaning.

My name is Andrew Bash. I am the owner of Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. And our company believes it is our joyful responsibility to assist each of you in how you define home — no matter what’s going on in the rest of the world. We believe home is everything. It is the geographical marker for all of your memories and moments. If it doesn’t happen at home, you will certainly be talking about it when you return each evening.

Sotheby’s International Realty believes in creating extraordinary experiences for our clients and our community with regards to this central fixture in all of our lives. I have been practicing the art of buying and selling homes for more than 20 years. Regularly ranked as one of the top five agents in the entire metro, I have the experience, knowledge and expertise to help my clients at the highest level. Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty believes that luxury is not defined by price point but by experience. Whether you are in a one bedroom condo or a seven bedroom estate, you deserve an exceptional experience.

Each week in this space, I will be asking you to allow me the honor of educating, informing and inspiring you in all things “home.” I will be sharing my insights regarding the housing market, introducing you to fresh ideas surrounding the home, and even providing the occasional outside-of-the-box perspective on all things related to space and how you live.

I want to thank the Shawnee Mission post for allowing us this opportunity. I have been a subscriber for years and feel fortunate that Jay and Julia are providing us with local coverage of our neighborhoods. Next week, we will be reviewing the 2020 year end numbers as well as my thoughts for what 2021 will look like. Thanks for sharing part of your day with me!

