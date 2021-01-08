A JoCo mental health leader has some tips for dealing with stress in a week of national crisis

The attack Wednesday by pro-Trump extremists on the U.S. Capitol building has sparked a wide range of emotions in Johnson Countians, and residents nationwide.

And while it is normal to feel distress or concern following national crises, if you have felt yourself getting overly agitated and anxious this week, it is important to take a step back, process your emotions and possibly adjust some of your daily habits.

That’s the advice of Susan Rome, deputy director for the Johnson County Mental Health Center, who offered some guidance when the Post reached out to her this week.

Monitor how much you follow the news

Rome said that as you navigate the coming days and weeks monitor your emotions and then relate that to how often you are watching the news.

“If they are finding that they are feeling distressed or anxious take a break,” she said. “Particularly with some of the visuals that may be more distressing than just hearing the information.”

Watch for stress cues

Feeling your body tighten up, or being unable to disconnect or fall asleep at night, are cues you may need to take a break, she said.

Talking about your feelings with a friend or family member can help process your emotions, she said. But if you aren’t comfortable with that consider writing down your emotions on paper or journaling.

“That can help you get it out a little bit,” she said.

Disconnect from social media or find a diversion

Other coping mechanisms and distractions are to watch a movie (preferably a comedy), read a book or exercise.

And as for social media?

Rome said to pay attention to the amount of time you are spending on social media. She pointed out that you can stay up to date with what is happening in the news without engaging in the banter that takes place on social platforms.

“Know that it is OK to stop for a little bit,” she said.