Rep. Davids calls for President Trump’s removal from office following extremist rioting at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas called for President Trump to be removed from office following a day of rioting and violence at the U.S. Capitol carried out by a pro-Trump mob.

In tweets late Wednesday night, the second-term Democrat said the U.S. Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

We will have a new President on January 20th, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 7, 2021

Davids was one of dozens of Democrats on Wednesday calling for Trump to be removed from office, either through the 25th Amendment or through impeachment, after rioters — incited by the president at a Washington, D.C. rally earlier in the day — stormed the U.S. Capitol, leading to a lockdown.

Capitol Police reported that four people died during the rioting, including one woman who was shot and killed. Three others died after suffering “medical emergencies,” according to CBS News.

Davids tweeted in the midst of the chaos that she was “safe and sheltering in place.”

I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police. Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 6, 2021

“Today is a dark day for our country,” she continued. “It’s unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.”

Marshall votes to overturn election results

Meanwhile, newly elected Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas was one of a handful of senators who objected to Biden’s electoral victory following the day’s violence.

In the late-night Senate debate that resumed after order was restored on Capitol Hill, formal objections were raised both to Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote tallies.

Marshall was one of a handful of Republican senators who voted against both states’ counts. Arizona’s Electoral College count was approved by the Senate by a vote of 93-to-6, and Pennsylvania’s by a vote of 92-to-7.

In a floor speech, Marshall said he had given “much consideration” to the matter and said in several states that lawmakers’ authority to set voting rules had been “usurped by governors, secretaries of states and activist courts.”

Earlier in the evening, Marshall had also called for order to be restored at the Capitol, saying the violent uprising was “unreasonable” and “unacceptable.”

Marshall’s Republican Senate colleague from Kansas Jerry Moran voted with the majority of senators to certify the election results. He also called the rioting “unpatriotic” and asked Kansans to “pray for our nation.”

Outgoing Democratic Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills, who lost to Marshall in November’s U.S. Senate contest, excoriated Marshall for opposing the Electoral College vote.

Absolute travesty that Kansas' junior Senator Marshall along with 3 Congressmen have chosen partisan politics over the Constitution. Look what is being facilitated!! This behavior is unprecedented in American history. It is shameful that Kansas supported this pathway. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) January 6, 2021

Kansas’ three GOP Reps also vote against Biden’s victory

Davids was the only one of Kansas’ four U.S. House members to vote to certify Biden’s win after Wednesday’s events.

The state’s three other U.S. representatives — Republicans Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann — also voted in opposition to certifying Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College counts after formal objections were raised in the U.S. House debate Thursday morning.

The House ultimately rejected those motions — in Arizona’s case by a vote of 303-to-121, and in Pennsylvania’s case by a vote of 282-to-138.

This story is still unfolding and we will update it as necessary.