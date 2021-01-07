Prairie Village poised to expand bulk item trash pick-up service to 4 weekends each spring

The Prairie Village Council Committee of the Whole Monday unanimously agreed to move forward with splitting the city’s bulk item pick-up service into four weekends per year instead of the current two.

Why it matters: Provided by the city’s trash collector Republic Services, bulk item pick-up allows residents to set out an unlimited number of bulky items once per calendar year, over two consecutive weekends.

But Republic officials say it is proving increasingly difficult to get the job done in just two weekends.

The trash hauler currently tries to pick up bulk items from houses north of 75th Street on one weekend and pick up bulk items from houses south of 75th Street the other weekend.

City officials say the proposed expansion of the bulk item pick-up schedule would not impact the city budget because the service is already contracted between Prairie Village and Republic.

Changes for residents: The increase to consecutive four weekends means the city will be split into four different sections for bulk item pick-up.

A map of the proposed route can be found in city documents, but the dates and areas of pick-up are as follows:

April 10, all homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street

April 17, all homes west of Roe Avenue and south of 79th Street

April 24, all homes east of Roe Avenue and north of 75th Street

May 1, all homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street

What’s next: The bulk item schedule expansion is expected top pass when the city council considers the move as a consent agenda item at the Jan. 19 city council meeting.