Briefly Noted: JCCC offers free, discounted courses for those impacted by COVID-19; Roeland Park holiday tree recycle program continues through Jan. 19

JCCC offers free, discounted courses for those impacted by COVID-19 The Johnson County Community College is offering free or discounted courses in dozens of programs for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Qualifiers include those who have reduced hours, a furlough or a layoff as a result of the pandemic. Employers who have had to reduce staff hours can participate in business or organization courses, as well.

Available courses and programs can be found online here.

Roeland Park holiday tree recycle program continues through Jan. 19 The city of Roeland Park’s holiday tree recycling program will continue through Jan. 19. Holiday trees can be dropped off at the northwest corner of the 48th Street and Roe Parkway intersection. All lights, ornaments and other decor must be removed. No brush is allowed to be dropped off, and trees should not block signs to the drop off area. Residents can also dispose of their tree on their regular trash collection day by cutting the tree into four-foot sections, unwrapped and with no decor remaining. Jewish Family Services seeks support for food pantry with “Spread the Love” campaign The Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City, located in Overland Park, is seeking support stocking its food pantry’s shelves with a “Spread the Love” campaign in February.

The pantry provides food to more than 900 families, a number that’s doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. People are encouraged to start a food drive at work, in a neighborhood or through a school or club.

Items needed include peanut and almond butter, Nutella, jelly and other spreadable items. To schedule a Spread the Love drive, contact JFS food pantry director Jo Hickey at (913) 327-8257 or via email at fooddrives@jfskc.org.