‘Dark day for our country’ — Rep. Davids ‘safe’ after extremist mob storms U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas tweeted out a message Wednesday afternoon saying she was “safe and sheltering in place” after a pro-Trump mob violently breached the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were attempting to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police. Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 6, 2021

“Today is a dark day for our country,” she continued in her tweet. “It’s unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.”

Davids, the lone Democrat in Kansas’ Congressional delegation, was just sworn in for her second term in the House.

She was also the only one of Kansas’ four representatives not to endorse an effort to object to Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The state’s other three representatives — Republicans Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann — all said before Wednesday that they planned to oppose certifying Biden’s win, as did Sen. Roger Marshall.

Marshall released his own statement Wednesday afternoon, calling the violent uprising at the Capitol “unreasonable” and “unacceptable.”

Marshall’s Senate colleague Sen. Jerry Moran offered this statement:

I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic.⁰ ⁰God Bless the @CapitolPolice & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, outgoing Democratic Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills, who lost a bid for U.S. Senate to Marshall in November, also weighed in Wednesday.

Absolute travesty that Kansas' junior Senator Marshall along with 3 Congressmen have chosen partisan politics over the Constitution. Look what is being facilitated!! This behavior is unprecedented in American history. It is shameful that Kansas supported this pathway. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) January 6, 2021

This story is still unfolding and we will update it as necessary.