‘Village Vision 2.0’ — Prairie Village’s next 20-year plan could be approved soon

Following a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Prairie Village Planning Commission voted to recommend the city council adopt the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan known as Village Vision 2.0.

Since fall 2018, Village Vision 2.0 has been discussed and workshopped in the planning commission and city council. Resident input has also been gathered through surveys. The comprehensive plan as it currently stands designates the five following priorities, as outlined city documents:

Quality public space — A focus on multimodal street investments, walkability reinforcement, emphasis on gathering places and recreational destinations.

— A focus on multimodal street investments, walkability reinforcement, emphasis on gathering places and recreational destinations. Strong neighborhood s — This principle intends to diversify the size, type and price of the city’s housing stock and maintain neighborhood integrity.

s — This principle intends to diversify the size, type and price of the city’s housing stock and maintain neighborhood integrity. Viable commercial centers — Strengthen developed center like the Village Shops and Corinth Square while also enabling smaller-scale neighborhood hubs residents can easily walk to and from.

— Strengthen developed center like the Village Shops and Corinth Square while also enabling smaller-scale neighborhood hubs residents can easily walk to and from. Sustainability — This component includes flood hazard mitigation, developments with a positive environmental impact and establishing the city as a sustainability leader via policies and other avenues.

— This component includes flood hazard mitigation, developments with a positive environmental impact and establishing the city as a sustainability leader via policies and other avenues. Productivity — A focus on the continuation of modeling an efficient government and strategic investments in infrastructure.

‘Attainable’ housing remains at the forefront

The planning commission unanimously adopted the December 2020 draft that included adjustments from the city council such as adopting definitions for moderate, attainable and workforce housing and information about accessory dwelling units.

While these are not the only adjustments made to the draft (a full list can be found online here), both focus on the affordable housing component that remained a hot topic for the city council in September and October 2020.

Todd Bleakley, the only resident to make a live public comment during the hearing Tuesday, said the affordable housing push seems to be an attempt to manipulate the housing market.

As a developer, Bleakley said the market determines itself, and creating affordable housing doesn’t seem to be within the city’s responsibility.

“[I am] struck by what seems to be this suggestion in Vision 2.0 that it’s important to create affordable housing really as a means to social diversity,” Bleakley said. “Really, we don’t see creating social diversity through affordable housing is really — or should be — the responsibility of the city.”

Commissioners approve — with caveat for further discussion

Despite the two-year process, some commissioners like Jeffrey Valentino, called for continued discussion on certain elements such as the height and scale in Village Centers like Corinth Square.

Valentino said the vagueness in some of the adjustments — specifically changing the five-story building limit to “multistory structures” and leaving out specific language of a future 75th Street redesign — may not be beneficial in years to come.

He said the proposed plan isn’t sending a strong message, and he’s heard this has been an issue previously for developers who have said they “can’t tell what [Prairie Village wants].”

“The Village Vision doesn’t really accomplish anything on its own, it’s a message you send out there to folks and say, ‘This is what we, collectively are wanting to accomplish and see if you can drive interest within our community’ with developers and builders and people that want to move here,” Valentino said.

Valentino also asked how concrete the comprehensive plan was and whether deviations could be made in future years. Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud said, per state statute, comprehensive plans are supposed to be reviewed annually and amendments can be made.

The planning commission unanimously adopted the comprehensive plan with a clause stating its commitment to annually review the document recommend amendments as needed.

The city council will consider the formal adoption of Village Vision 2.0 at its Jan. 19 city council meeting.