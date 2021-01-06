PV officially swears in Byron Roberson as city’s first-ever Black police chief

Prairie Village’s — and potentially Johnson County’s — first-ever Black police chief was officially sworn in Monday evening.

Chief Byron Roberson, who has been with the police department since 1995, rose from a corporal to a major, and had been serving as deputy police chief since April 2019. Roberson thanked his parents, his wife and the police force for their support after being sworn in, and said he’s proud and happy to be Prairie Village police officers’ new leader.

“I am very, very humbled, as well as very happy, to be selected as the next chief of police for Prairie Village,” Roberson said Monday.

During his more than 25 years with Prairie Village, Roberson has had several titles including field training officer, narcotics detective and department range master for 10 years. Along with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in administration of justice, he is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Roberson’s qualifications are indisputable, but Mayor Eric Mikkelson said it is an added benefit to the city and the region that Roberson may be the first Black police chief. Additionally, Mikkelson said Roberson’s “impressive credentials, education and experience” will suit him well as he continues to serve the city and takes over for former Chief Tim Schwartzkopf.

“All those who know and have worked with Byron are confident that the safety of Prairie Village will be in great hands,” Mikkelson said. “It will be an honor for me to appoint and entrust such a high caliber person with the leadership of our highly respected police department.”

The city council unanimously ratified Roberson’s appointment with no discussion.