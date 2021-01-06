PV diversity task force could become permanent as city works to end racist housing covenants

A diversity task force aimed at attracting and retaining residents of color may become a more permanent fixture in Prairie Village as the city continues its work to end racist housing covenants, which exist within the Prairie Village Homes Association. Created under developer J.C. Nichols decades ago, the covenants include language prohibiting Black people and other minorities from purchasing a home.

Although the covenants have not been practiced for years, the task force agreed to move forward with finding a way to completely strike racially restrictive language from deeds. Councilmember Ron Nelson said, as someone who was on the Prairie Village Homes Association board, it’s important to see the city’s “racist roots” because “if we forget, it comes back.”

“A big concern that I have is, we cannot and should not erase history,” Nelson said. “Prairie Village was founded on racist deed restrictions — full stop.”

The Prairie Village City Council Monday evening directed city staff to ensure all that can be done to eradicate racially restrictive covenants has been done, as well as moved the possibility of a standing diversity task force forward.

While making the task force more permanent and advising the city to further research on racially restrictive covenants were the two recommendations brought forward, the task force has several future goals like hiring a person of color for a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion position (a full list of recommendations can be found in city documents here).

Councilmember Sheila Myers said she would be interested to know why residents of color moved to the city in the first place, and asked two task force committee members — Jameelah Lang and Dennis Solis, both of whom are people of color — to speak to this point. Lang said she and her family love the community, but as she’s experienced discrimination and harassment in her own front yard, “it’s not a binary good or bad.”

“My love for this community doesn’t negate the fact that I want to dedicate my time, my energy and my labor to making this a community that is more welcoming, and addressing the ways in which injustice does exist in this community — and, frankly, in every community,” Lang said.

The task force’s future

The city council first considered whether or not to turn the diversity task force into a standing committee that would have regular, periodic meetings. If approved, the task force would be able to accomplish the following, per city documents:

Discuss and listen to the needs of the community.

Confront ideas, “beliefs that are harassing and racist.”

Review racial profiling complaints Prairie Village receives, as the task force would also act as a community-police relations advisory board to the police department.

Review police and court data that finds “the percentage of citations” given to people of color, at which point an independent group would come in and evaluate and audit the data.

While some like Councilmember Ian Graves expressed support for the standing committee establishment and excitement for the task force’s work, others like Myers expressed concerns. Myers said she’d prefer to have the diversity task force continue to meet and reconsider it as a standing committee in another nine to 12 months.

“I don’t know what the task force has really done besides putting forth this laundry list,” Myers said. “Many of the items on this list could be achieved by having diverse people of color, religion, economic diversity, as members of standing committees, for example the Arts Council.”

After continued conversation, the city council approved the recommendation to further consider establishing the diversity task force as a standing committee. If the council committee of the whole is able to consider this issue on Jan. 19, the soonest it could be formally considered by the city council is Feb. 1.

Councilmembers Myers, Daniel Runion and Courtney McFadden voted against the motion to move the consideration forward.

Exhausting solutions for restrictive covenants

Since the task force last met, the homes association provided the city with information that suggests what can reasonably be done to eradicate the restrictions has already been done, Mikkelson said. Still, he said the recommendation from the task force is to direct city staff to identify steps, if any are left, that would “remedy” exclusionary deed restrictions.

Graves said if staff determines the issue is truly out of the city’s hands, the city could lobby state legislators to develop a way to strike restrictive covenants. The city council unanimously approved directing city staff to confirm that all that can be done to eradicate the covenants, has been done.