Neuro RehabCare to open first KC area facility in Shawnee

A neurological rehabilitation facility is coming to Shawnee soon.

Neuro RehabCare, a company based in Overland Park, is planning to convert an unfinished building at 13021 W. 55th St. into a residential inpatient healthcare facility. The facility would serve up to 10 people with acquired brain and spinal cord injury.

The company is planning to purchase the 5 acres for the project. The Shawnee facility would be the company’s first Kansas City area location.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Dec. 21 recommended 10-0 that the city approve a development plan and rezoning of the site from agricultural to planned unit development mixed residential. Commissioner John Montgomery was absent.

Below is a rendering of the project:

Some neighboring homeowners spoke in both support and opposition for the project.

Those who supported the project said it would revitalize the blighted area and fulfill a positive use by bringing this service to the city. Some planning commissioners made similar comments.

“It is absolutely the best possible… solution to what is a very challenging problem,” said Commissioner Leo Nunnink. “To be able to put something into this building that is already 90% complete is virtually impossible. Simply put, this is the best solution for a very significant problem in the middle of the city.”

Patrick Regan, a neighboring resident and broker of Coldwell Banker Regan Realtors, said he had challenges selling the property.

“[I’ve been] trying to come up with what we felt was the best use for my hometown, for my neighborhood, and for my street that I travel every day,” Regan said. “It hasn’t been the easiest of things to do, but I think we have found something that is going to allow the beautification of that 5 acres… It’s going to do nothing but enhance the value of the area.”

Those who opposed the project had concerns with property values, traffic, noise and light pollution from the facility and related concerns.

“I would hate to see the city run people out of their homes because you’re putting profits over people,” said Delaine White, a neighboring resident who lives across the street from the project.

The Shawnee City Council will consider the development plan and related rezoning at a future meeting.

Below is a video recording of the meeting. Discussion begins at 23:45.