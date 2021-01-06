Briefly Noted: Lenexa completes 95th and Santa Fe Trail project; WCA to pick up bulk items in Westwood Jan. 6, 20

Lenexa completes improvements at 95th and Santa Fe Trail Drive

The city of Lenexa late last year completed improvements at the intersection of 95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive near Old Town.

The project included:

New and extended turn lanes

Replacement of the traffic signal

Installation of a new street lighting system

Extension of a mixed-use trail

Reconfiguration of nearby access drives

Installation of accessible ramps and pedestrian signals

Construction of the Lenexa Old Town sign

The roughly $2 million project received $232,000 in County Assisted Road Systems funds from Johnson County, as well as $600,000 from the federal Surface Transportation Program.

WCA to pick up bulk items in Westwood Jan. 6, 20

The city of Westwood’s first bulk item pick-up day is Wednesday, Jan. 6, with a second pick-up day on Jan. 20.

Each household is allowed to set out up to two items per month, including furniture, tubs, mattresses and box springs. Bulk items do not include white goods such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and freezers, all of which need an appointment to be picked up.

More information about bulk item pick-up can be found online here.

Shawnee temporarily closes part of westbound 67th for repairs

The city of Shawnee has temporarily closed the westbound lane of 67th Street from Barton Drive to West 68th Street on Wednesday for repairs.

City staff noted that detour routes are posted.