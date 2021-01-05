With holidays over, here’s a list of COVID-19 testing opportunities in Johnson County

  Leah Wankum  - Coronavirus

Concerned you may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the busy holiday season? We've rounded up a list of testing resources in the Johnson County area. File photo. 

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more available across the country, public health officials continue to push for the community to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After coming off the typically busy holiday season, some health clinics have seen an uptick in exposure to COVID-19, including Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Overland Park.

Burgert said that with the exception of Thanksgiving, her office regularly experiences “blips” of calls saying families are exposed to COVID-19 or have questions about symptoms or testing. She recommends learning about different types of COVID-19 tests to ensure getting accurate results.

Burgert also urges individuals and families to find qualified professionals and healthcare providers who can give advice on COVID-19 in their specific situations.

“The advice is becoming very individualized and very different from family to family to family,” she said. “There are numerous testing availability, but you need to lean into someone who is going to give your family specific advice.

“Now, more than ever, we want everyone to be leaning into their primary care physicians.”

If you need a COVID-19 test, here are some available testing locations in Johnson County:

Free COVID-19 testing site at Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

  • Requires an appointment (book one here)
  • Located at Health Services office around back, 11875 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe

Kansas state’s GoGetTested.com site

Multiple COVID-19 testing locations are available on the state’s site GoGetTested.com.

Book an appointment online for one of the following locations:

  • Shawnee Mission North
  • Johnson County Community College — Clock West Parking Lot
  • Pierson Community Center on 55th Street in Kansas City, Kansas (close to Shawnee)
  • Church of the Resurrection in Leawood — Parking Lot A6

Heart to Heart International’s testing events

ComeBackKC.com lists multiple testing locations