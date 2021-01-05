Briefly Noted: Roeland Park COVID-19 testing site closes due to low demand; Shawnee’s tips on snow removal

Roeland Park COVID-19 testing site closes due to low demand

The Roeland Park Community Center COVID-19 testing site is now closed due to low demand, according to city documents.

COVID-19 testing began at the community center on Dec. 19, made available via drive-thru from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The testing was offered from the state with the expanded TourHealth COVID-19 testing.

The site’s last day was Jan. 3.

Shawnee posts tips on snow removal for residents

The city of Shawnee recently shared tips on snow removal for properties within the city. In preparation for the next snowfall, here are some guidelines for residents and property owners:

Snow hotline number is (913) 742-6097

This online Snow Tracker shows where the city’s snow plows have been and how recently

Crews complete their full routes before returning to any spots that may have been missed. Anyone concerned that a street was missed can enter a Citizen Service Request online or through the Shawnee Connect app on a mobile device

Lenexa to begin rental licensing inspections soon

Lenexa will begin rental property inspections over the next few months. Rental inspections are conducted every other year to ensure exterior properties are in good repair and structurally sound. City staff look for other things too — see the list here.

Adopted in 2008, Lenexa’s rental licensing and inspection program is designed to help preserve the city’s neighborhoods. Rental licenses are required any time a home or a room is offered for rent, though some exemptions may apply.

Licensing also allows the city to perform complete exterior inspections as well as an interior inspection at a tenant’s request.