Update from Johnson County Community College: New year, new semester – Your tomorrow is waiting!

We’re gearing up for spring semester at Johnson County Community College and this year, as always, our commitment to affordable tuition rates, flexible course delivery methods and helpful student resources remains constant. The semester kicks off Jan. 19 and we’re offering 2,500 online class options for new and returning Cavaliers! There’s still time to enroll and take advantage of all JCCC has to offer.

Tuition That Won’t Break the Bank

We understand financial security is a top priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate!

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities!

Flexible Course Delivery Methods

You choose how to attend JCCC with your goals, learning style and schedule in mind. Our course delivery methods take your health and safety into account:

Online courses allow you to learn from anywhere at your own pace. There are no required campus visits or online meetings at specific times.

allow you to learn from anywhere at your own pace. There are no required campus visits or online meetings at specific times. Online hybrid courses include scheduled, online, live video sessions and don’t require any face-to-face sessions on campus.

include scheduled, online, live video sessions and don’t require any face-to-face sessions on campus. Hybrid courses do require some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other meetings may be delivered in a live video format.

Student Resources

The new Academic Resource Center offers free tutoring and assistance for students in credit classes. This space on the first floor of Billington Library has been completely reimagined with convenience and student success in mind.

Resource Center support services for spring semester will be offered on a limited in-person basis starting Jan. 19, with online and Zoom appointments available as well. Contact each individual area to schedule an appointment!

Take the Next Step

The New Year is the perfect time to begin (or continue) your educational journey at JCCC. Check out our steps to enroll in credit classes:

Step 1: Apply – It’s quick, it’s easy and there’s no application fee! Even better, if you have applied in the last two years, you don’t have to apply again.

It’s quick, it’s easy and there’s no application fee! Even better, if you have applied in the last two years, you don’t have to apply again. Step 2: Search classes – Explore all of our class options, including short-term, online and evening.

Explore all of our class options, including short-term, online and evening. Step 3: Enroll – Build a schedule that works for you!

Build a schedule that works for you! Step 4: Pay – Tuition for spring semester must be paid by Jan. 12. Payment is due on the date of enrollment for students adding classes after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12.

We look forward to welcoming new and returning Cavaliers to spring classes on Jan. 19!