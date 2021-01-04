Shawnee allocating $25K toward renovation of mid-century downtown building

TaxesPlus Inc., an accounting services company in Shawnee, is moving its offices downtown and planning a substantial renovation of its new location.

The company plans to relocate its offices in early January from a leased space at 10314 Shawnee Mission Parkway, to an office building at 5931 Nieman Road. The new location on Nieman is a mid-century structure built in 1963, according to city documents.

The Shawnee City Council on Dec. 14 voted 7-1 to approve allotting $25,000 of the city’s economic development funds toward the company’s $300,000 project. Councilmember Mike Kemmling voted in dissent. While Kemmling offered no comments, historically he has voted against the use of public funds for private projects.

Some city leaders also commented they would like to revisit the Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development program to ensure that projects awarded city funding have more direct public benefit for the community.

Some of the improvements will increase the building’s accessibility, including the addition of an elevator. TaxesPlus has more than 15 employees and plans to add up to five new staff in the renovated space, according to city documents.

“Once the project is completed, newly renovated leasable tenant space will be added to the downtown Shawnee inventory that could attract new business to the Nieman Road Corridor, frequenting local businesses and restaurants,” city staff noted in a memo.

Below is a video recording of the meeting. Discussion begins at 9:40.