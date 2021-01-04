Italian eatery opens at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square Shops

A new restaurant is open for business in Prairie Village.

Va Bene Italian Eatery, 8232 Mission Road in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square Shops, officially opened for full-fledged business last week. The restaurant is located in the spot previously occupied by Urban Table, which closed in September.

Va Bene opened last month with a limited menu and for curbside pick-up only, but began serving it’s full menu and dine-in option on Jan. 1, according to the restaurant’s Facebook.

The Italian eatery serves lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with Italian staples such as made-from-scratch pastas and fig and prosciutto pizzas. The restaurant also offers cocktail items featuring Italian spirits, beers and wine.

Va Bene is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Italian restaurant is also participating in the Kansas City Restaurant Week 2021 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 17.

The Italian restaurant is a product from Louie’s Wine Dive founder and Kansas City restaurateur Whitney VinZant.

A representative from Va Bene could not be reached for comment for this story, but VinZant previously said in a press release that the restaurant will have “a bright, clean and fresh interior” for a family-friendly space with “well made, flavorful Italian food.”