Briefly Noted: New JoCo courthouse opens; 4 members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation say they will object to Electoral College results

New JoCo courthouse opens Monday

Court offices and courtrooms of the Kansas 10th Judicial District will begin operating from the new Johnson County Courthouse starting Monday, Jan. 4. However, court services remain closed to in-person contact. All hearings will continue to take place by video conference until public health conditions improve due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the clerk of the district court, court services and court trustee offices are providing service by telephone, email, fax and video conference. The court will provide a minimum two weeks’ notice before resuming any in-person services at the new courthouse.

The old courthouse at 100 N. Kansas Ave., Olathe, permanently closed Dec. 31. Here are some historical pictures.

The new courthouse accepts mail at the following address: 150 W. Santa Fe St. Olathe, KS 66061.

Four members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation say they will object to Electoral College results

Four Republican members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation — including Sen. Roger Marshall and Reps. Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner — say they will object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets this week to count the results and formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Marshall is one of nearly a dozen Republican senators to announce that they will back a plan first put forward by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to reject the Electoral College count, which is set to take place Wednesday, Jan. 6. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has also said he plans to object to the Electoral College count.

Meanwhile, Reps. Estes, Mann and LaTurner on Sunday said they also intend to object to certifying the electoral votes from certain states. [Kansas’ Marshall signs onto Hawley’s effort to contest Biden’s presidential victory — The Kansas City Star] [Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner join Republican bid to block presidential vote — The Topeka Capital-Journal]

Village Vision 2.0 public hearing to be held on Jan. 5

The city of Prairie Village is hosting a public hearing on Village Vision 2.0, the city’s comprehensive plan update.

Residents can email their comments to cityclerk@pvkansas.com by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 to participate during the public meeting. Another option is to email cityclerk@pvkansas.com your name, address and email address to participate live during the meeting.

The virtual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. and can be accessed via this Zoom link. Those with questions can contact Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud at jrobichaud@pvkansas.com or (913) 385-4601.

Merriam to begin accepting grant applications Jan. 4

The city of Merriam will begin accepting home and business improvement grant applications on Jan. 4, according to a city of Merriam tweet.

Residents and business owners can apply for the following grants in 2021:

Exterior home improvement grant

Residential sustainability grant

Block party grant

Neighborhood island grant

Stormwater program

Historic downtown exterior improvement grant

Applications and additional details can be found online here.