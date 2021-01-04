2020 was a year of big changes at the Village Shops, and 2021 could bring more

Frequenters of the popular shopping center at 69th Street and Mission Road likely noticed several big changes in 2020 — and can expect to see even more in 2021.
A local staple, the Shops of Prairie Village at 6920 Mission Road is home to a number of eateries, small shops, salons and more. But in 2020 several storefronts closed up shop for good, making way for new tenants in 2021.
Here’s a look at what businesses left in 2020, and what’s heading to the Village Shops in the near future.
What left — or almost did
Macy’s — One of the first closures of the year, the 62-year-old anchor announced it’s soon-to-be vacancy in early January 2020.
- C. Frogs and Standees — The theater restaurant pair, which first opened in 2013, closed in early summer of 2020. Although First Washington Realty and Standees declined to comment, a dumpster and moving truck sat outside the establishments in May.
- Health House — A rowing studio that opened at the Shops in 2018 closed in November 2020. Now, First Washington Realty is suing the studio for $140,000 in back rent.
- Blue Moose — The bar and grill intended to permanently close on Dec. 31, but community support and additional COVID-19 relief funds made it possible for the restaurant to stay open.
What’s new
- Mixed-use concept at former Macy’s — First Washington put together a promotional package for the former Macy’s space this fall, which includes retail options on levels one and two, and office spaces on level three.
- Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering — The Kansas City Star reported last month that Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering is opening in the former Standees theatre space. The establishment will host private dining events, a gourmet express to-go option, and catering.
“Fifties Freedom in the Village” — A new sculpture also made its way to the Village Shops this year to commemorate Prairie Village natives who grew up with the “exhilarating sense of freedom roaming on bicycles.” The sculpture was created by Shawnee Mission East graduate Spencer Schubert.
- Shinju Sushi & Hibachi — The sushi and hibachi restaurant is set to open in late summer 2021 in the former C. Frogs space, the Kansas City Star reports. Half of the restaurant will be dedicated to a sushi bar and the other half will be dedicated to hibachi grills.
