2020 was a year of big changes at the Village Shops, and 2021 could bring more

Frequenters of the popular shopping center at 69th Street and Mission Road likely noticed several big changes in 2020 — and can expect to see even more in 2021.

A local staple, the Shops of Prairie Village at 6920 Mission Road is home to a number of eateries, small shops, salons and more. But in 2020 several storefronts closed up shop for good, making way for new tenants in 2021.

Here’s a look at what businesses left in 2020, and what’s heading to the Village Shops in the near future.

What left — or almost did

What’s new