Your Community: Central Resource Library update

In 2021, Johnson County Library will be making areas of Central Resource Library even better, with an expanded and improved Kids area, additional meeting rooms, exterior enhancements like the addition of a drive-thru and renovations to staff spaces among the upgrades.

While the Library hopes you are excited for these improvements, it does mean that some services will be temporarily modified or suspended during construction. Key dates and details are as follows:

Sunday, January 31 is the last day to return materials to Central Resource Library’s exterior book drop.

is the last day to return materials to Central Resource Library’s exterior book drop. From Monday, February 8 to Sunday, February 14 Central Resource Library is expected to close to the public. During this week staff and construction crews will begin prepping for what they’re calling “Little Central.”

to Central Resource Library is expected to close to the public. During this week staff and construction crews will begin prepping for what they’re calling “Little Central.” On Monday, February 15 Little Central will open in a portion of the front lobby. It will offer limited services, including holds pick-up, materials return and public PCs through the duration of construction.

Little Central will open in a portion of the front lobby. It will offer limited services, including holds pick-up, materials return and public PCs through the duration of construction. Construction is anticipated to complete in late 2021.

In addition to its public service staff, Central Resource Library is home to many departments that support all 14 branches and is considered the hub of the Johnson County Library system. Once the work at Central Resource Library is complete, you will feel the positive impact on Library service with noticeable efficiency, more services and better use of resources. For example, the Materials Handling spaces, through which new materials, holds and other Library items flow, are being reorganized for operational efficiency.

You probably have many questions about what to expect over the next year. The Library put together a Central Resource Library Construction FAQ that addresses the status of popular services like the Black & Veatch MakerSpace and Genealogy resources, more details about Little Central and where to find alternate services.

Watch an animated fly-through of the exciting changes you will see once the library reopens in late 2021, and stay tuned to jocolibrary.org and @jocolibrary on social media for construction updates.

