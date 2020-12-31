Spot JoCo on the screen with shows, movies to stream with local connections

The rollercoaster that is 2020 isn’t over just yet, but if you’re planning on staying home to ring in the New Year, you might want to consider streaming these shows or movies with local ties.
While there are several movies from a few Shawnee Mission School District alumni — SM West’s Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis and SM South’s Rob Riggle — that can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu and other services, there’s a number of movies and shows featuring Johnson County in some way. The following list also notes how to stream the content:
- “Thundergong!”— Spearheaded by Shawnee Mission West alumnus Jason Sudeikis, “Thundergong!” is an annual concert that asks for donations to Steps of Faith, which helps amputees get necessary prosthetic limbs. This year’s concert first aired on Nov. 14, but it can still be streamed online here.
- “American Honey” — Shia LaBeouf’s 2015 film about a teenage girl from Oklahoma joining a band features spots in Mission Hills. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.
- “Queer Eye” season 3, episode 8 — Although all of season three of this Netlflix Original was located in the Kansas City metropolitan area, episode eight featured two Westwood businesses: ULAH and Shelby Herrick Salon. Stream the episode (or the season) on Netflix.
- “Love Fraud” — A television series about a Lenexa man who women say “romanced, then swindled them,” the Kansas City Star reports. The series can be streamed on Hulu or YouTube TV with premium subscriptions, or via Showtime here.
“Bargain Mansions” — A show about renovating large, neglected homes in the Kansas City area, hosted by KC native Tamara Day, who also owns Growing Days Home storefront in Prairie Village. Stream on Hulu or YouTube TV with a premium or regular subscription, respectively.
- “Switched at Birth” — A 2011 ABC Family teen television drama is based in the Kansas City metro, with Bay Kennish, a main character, living in Mission Hills. The series can be streamed on Freeform for free, on Hulu with a premium subscription or on YouTube TV with a regular subscription.
- “Fargo” season 4, episode 1 — Leawood and Mission Hills are mentioned in this particular episode of “Fargo,” which is about a 1979 beautician covering up the hit-and-run of the Gerhardt crime family’s matriarch in Fargo, North Dakota. Stream on Hulu with a premium subscription.
