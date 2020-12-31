Spot JoCo on the screen with shows, movies to stream with local connections

The rollercoaster that is 2020 isn’t over just yet, but if you’re planning on staying home to ring in the New Year, you might want to consider streaming these shows or movies with local ties.

While there are several movies from a few Shawnee Mission School District alumni — SM West’s Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis and SM South’s Rob Riggle — that can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu and other services, there’s a number of movies and shows featuring Johnson County in some way. The following list also notes how to stream the content: