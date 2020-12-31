Work to revamp popular Prairie Village skate park to start in early 2021 after city picks builder

A northeast Johnson County skate park is about to get a major overhaul.

The Prairie Village City Council last week approved a construction change order to allow Overland Park-based O’Donnell and Son’s Construction to build the city’s soon-to-be revamped, $700,000 Harmon Park skate park, 7710 Mission Road.

Why it matters: Prairie Village has been working on this skate park project for years due to the deteriorating concrete at the current park, located near city hall at Delmar Street and W. 77th Place.

Construction won’t begin until March 2021, but one major piece the project will bring is a new performance pad area, according to the city’s website.

The city has held three public meetings for the skate park renovation. The community provided input on items they want included. Prairie Village is anticipating the project to take about four months and be completed by August 2021.

Additional funding: The city council also approved an additional $50,000 for the project to come out of the park reserve funds, which brings the total project cost to $700,000.

Of that $50,000, about $30,000 is needed to actually build the park and the additional funding will be used for inspection fees, material testing and other costs, according to city documents.