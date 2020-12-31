Briefly Noted: Shawnee opens public survey to update comprehensive plan; Merriam pet and business licenses due Jan. 1

Shawnee opens public survey to update comprehensive plan

The city of Shawnee has kicked off the process of updating its comprehensive plan for development of the city. The plan, known as Achieve Shawnee, includes public engagement. The first step for this is a website — achieveshawnee.com — and an online public survey, which is now available.

The city adopted its current comprehensive plan in 1987.

The survey is open until Feb. 1, 2021. Click here to access the online survey. Hard copies of the survey are also available at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive.

Merriam pet and business licenses due Jan. 1

The city of Merriam’s pet and business licenses are due by Jan. 1.

Pets who are 6 months or older need to be licensed, and the process can be completed online here. Residents are allowed a maximum of three dogs and three cats per household.

Occupational licenses can be renewed or obtained, as well, online here.